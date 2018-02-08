Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce to make MLS announcement Friday

Courtesy: Getty Images

AUSTIN - The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce is expected to make an announcement at 9 a.m. Friday regarding the benefits of becoming host to an MLS soccer team.

KVUE reported in October 2017 the MLS team, Columbus Crew, from Columbus, Ohio, were considering relocating to Austin.

"We've long thought of Austin as a potential ideal fit for a major league soccer team," Anthony Precourt, CEO of Precourt Sports Ventures, LLC which has owned the team for the last four and a half years, said in October 2017.

"Austin is the largest metropolitan area in North America without a major league sports team. It has a growing national and international presence. It has a strong multi-cultural foundation. It's millennial. It has a robust economy," he added.

According to a release from the Chamber of Commerce, Dave Greely, president of Precourt Sports Ventures is among those expected to be in attendance for the announcement.

In late January, KVUE reported the club owners would no longer consider Butler Shores at Town Lake Metro Park near downtown Austin as the club's new home.

Taking Butler Shores off the list of potential host sites leaves the city with only a handful of other venues to select from, including Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Park and McKalla Place near The Domain.

However, Austin city council members told KVUE news partner the Austin-American Statesman in January more potential sites might be added to the list.

