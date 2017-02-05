KVUE
Austin bars fill up for Super Bowl Sunday

Fans enjoy Super Bowl in Austin

Jason Puckett, KVUE 11:07 PM. CST February 05, 2017

AUSTIN - While the Super Bowl might have been a few hours away in Houston, sports fans in Austin didn't let that stop them from coming together in mass at multiple downtown bars.

Hundreds gathered at bars across the city and at two official watch parties hosted by Feedback Watch Parties.

Atlanta Falcons fans gathered at the Craftsman  on E. Caesar Chavez and New England Patriot's fans gathered at The Ranch on West Sixth Street.

 

