TCU shuttle driver arrested after road rage shooting on campus

FORT WORTH -- An arrest has been made in a road rage situation between two shuttle bus drivers that put Texas Christian University on high alert and the campus under lockdown for a short time this morning.

In a tweet Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., the university told those on campus that there was an armed shooter and to "seek safe shelter immediately." The lockdown was lifted just after 8 a.m.

TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Fort Worth PD says the incident stemmed from two Roadrunner Shuttle drivers getting into an argument on the TCU campus. One driver fired a gun at the other but missed. The driver then rammed his shuttle into the other driver's shuttle.

The suspect took off from the scene in shuttle #24171. The vehicle was found off campus abandoned. A short time later officers found the suspect and arrested him.

There were no serious injuries. Police say Roadrunner is a shuttle service used by the university. It's not clear yet if students were on board.

