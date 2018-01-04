A&M hires Elko as D.C.

Texas A&M University logo (Photo: KVUE)

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko is leaving for Texas A&M, where he will lead coach Jimbo Fisher's defense.



Kelly posted on Twitter that Elko had accepted an offer to be the Aggies' defensive coordinator. Elko was at Notre Dame for one season and the Fighting Irish defense took a big step forward, from 5.40 yards per play allowed (45th in the nation) to 5.05 (25th). He spent the previous three seasons at Wake Forest.



Texas A&M tried to hire Dave Aranda away from LSU, but he chose to stay with the Tigers and signed a four-year deal worth $10 million . Aranda is the first FBS assistant to make more than $2 million per year.



