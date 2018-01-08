Alabama wins National Championship

nick saban 2010 (2) (Photo: KVUE)

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in OT in the National Championship.

The Crimson Tide win the national title for the 5th time in the last nine years under coach Nick Saban.

Georgia dominated most of the game, leading 20-10 going into the 4th quarter.

Freshman Tua Tagovailoa led the Alabama comeback after replacing Jalen Hurts to start the second half. He tied it 20-all on a 7-yard pass to Calvin Ridley, and then Alabama's defense forced a three-and-out to set up a FG to try to win at the end of regulation.

Andy Pappanastos missed far to the left. He missed earlier from 40 yards on his first field-goal try of the game.

But after Georgia opened OT with a field goal, Alabama scored on 2nd and 26 on a 41 yard pass play to DeVonta Smith to give the Crimson Tide the title.

© 2018 Associated Press