8 Texas upsets #4 FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Brooke McCarty scored a career-high 29 points as No. 8 Texas won its 19th straight Monday night, beating No. 4 Florida State 92-88 in double overtime.



The junior guard, who shot 11 for 16 from the field and 5 for 8 on 3-pointers, scored three points in the second extra period. Ariel Atkins added 21 points as the Longhorns (21-4) got their second road win against a top-five team in eight days. They won at then-No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 6.



Shakayla Thomas scored 23 points, and Brittany Brown and Ama Degbeon added 13 apiece for Florida State (23-3), which snapped a 10-game winning streak. The Seminoles missed their last six shots and were held without a field goal over the final 3:39, finishing 29 for 86 from the field.

