6 Baylor beats Texas by 10

WACO, Texas -- Johnathan Motley set career highs with 32 points and 20 rebounds for No. 6 Baylor and the Bears went ahead to stay with a big run before halftime on the way to a 74-64 victory over Texas on Tuesday night.

Nuni Omot, the junior college transfer playing in only his eighth game, had a season-high 14 points. He scored seven in the half-ending 16-4 run that put the Bears (17-1, 5-1 Big 12) up for the first time.

Texas (7-11, 1-5) led by as many as eight points early, and was still up by five before Omot's dunk with just over 5 minutes left in the first half.

Al Freeman and Jake Lindsey then hit consecutive 3-pointers. The long shot by Freeman, who finished with 10 points, tied the game before Lindsey put them ahead. The Bears led 38-31 at halftime.

Jarrett Allen had 17 points for the Longhorns, while Andrew Jones had 15. Shaquille Cleare scored 14 before fouling out midway through the second half.

Baylor spent only a week as the No. 1 team, but has won its two games since falling at West Virginia a week ago in its first game after reaching the top of the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.

Texas Basketball Postgame Notes

#6/6 Baylor 74, Texas 64

January 17, 2017

Waco, Texas (Ferrell Center)

Attendance: 7,604

Team Notes

• This marked UT’s second consecutive contest against an AP Top 10 opponent (lost 74-72 to #10 West Virginia on Jan. 14).

• Texas dropped to 162-87 all-time against Baylor in the all-time series between the two schools. UT fell to 68-50 against the Bears in games played in Waco.

• The Longhorns converted 18-of-22 (.818) free throws, while Baylor hit 12-of-18 (.667) from the line.



Jarrett Allen

• Recorded a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) for the sixth time this season (18 games) and second time in Big 12 play (6 games).

• Reached double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game and 12th time this season.

• Has reached double figures in scoring in five of the first six Big 12 contests.

• Reached double figures in rebounds for the seventh time this season.

• Tied a career high with 3 blocked shots (3 at Iowa State on Jan. 7, 2017).

Shaquille Cleare

• Reached double figures in scoring (14 points) for the sixth time this season (18 games) and eighth time in his UT career (51 games).

• Tied his UT career high in points (14 vs. Baylor on Feb. 20, 2016).

• Tied his career high in FG made (6-10) for the second straight contest.

Andrew Jones

• Reached double figures in scoring (15 points) for the ninth time this season (18 games).

Kerwin Roach

• His 5 assists were one shy of his career high (6 vs. Oklahoma State on Jan. 4, 2017).

Kendal Yancy

• Saw his first game action (10 minutes) since Dec. 30 at K-State (missed last four games due to a left ankle injury).





Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.