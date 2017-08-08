2017 High School Football Schedules

Friday Football Fever

Here are the weekly schedules for 2017 high school football in the Austin area.

Games and locations are subject to change. Please check with the schools to verify.

Week 1 1-Sep

Thursday

McCallum at Anderson House

Bowie at Pflugerville

Burnet at Reagan

Ellison at Leander

Lehman at Westwood



Friday

McNeil at Austin House

NB Canyon at Cedar Ridge RRISD

Lake Travis at Judson

Westlake at Katy

Akins at Crockett Burger

Bastrop at Dripping Springs

Marble Falls at Cedar Creek

Midway at Cedar Park

Connally at Lockhart

Rudder at Del Valle

East View at Hays

Georgetown vs FW Brewer in Waco

Smithson Valley at Hendrickson

Hutto at Bryan

Rouse at Manor

Schertz Clemens at Round Rock

Stony Point at Killeen

Vandegrift at Permian

Vista Ridge vs Flour Bluff in SA

Eastside at Marion

Harker Heights at Elgin

Navarro at Giddings

Liberty Hill at LaGrange

Hyde Park at Lanier Nelson

LBJ at Waco University

East Central at San Marcos

Waco Robinson at Taylor

Travis at Seguin

Blanco at Canyon Lake

Bellville at Cameron

Lampasas at Fredericksburg

Orange Grove at Gonzales

Johnson City at Jarrell

Lago Vista at Comfort

Mart at Lexington

Smithville at Llano

Rockdale at West

Hubbard at Bartlett

Tidehaven at Flatonia

RB Lott at Florence

Granger at Chilton

Edna at Luling

Godthwaite at Mason

Schulenburg at Hallettsville

Shiner at Goliad

Thorndale at Milano

Riesel at Thrall

Wimberley at LaVernia

Regents at St Stephens

SM Academy at Charlotte

Dasche at TSD

St Andrew's at St Mary's Hall

Grapevine Faith at St Michael's

MF Faith at Center Point

Sacred Heart at Savio

Summit at McDade

















Week 2 8-Sep

Thursday

Del Valle at Connally

Fredericksburg at Travis Burger

Hays at Georgetown

Pflugerville at Leander

Lehman at McCallum House

McNeil at Harker Heights

Canyon Lake at Reagan Nelson



Friday

Akins at Austin House

LBJ at Bowie Burger

Cedar Park at Vandegrift

Westwood at Rouse

Anderson at Smithson Valley

Manor at Bastrop

Cedar Creek at Smithville

Cedar Ridge at Midway

Dripping Springs at Vista Ridge

Waco Univ at East View

Hendrickson at Belton

Rudder at Hutto

Steele at Lake Travis

Temple at Round Rock

Ellison at Stony Point RRISD

Niceville, Fl at Westlake

Burnet at Marble Falls

SA Hawkins at Eastside 5:30 Nelson

Elgin at Brenham

Lampasas at Waco Robinson

St Mary Hall at Lanier 8pm Nelson

Lockhart at Victoria West

Taylor at Rockdale

San Marcos at NB Canyon

Giddings at Wimberley

Bartlett at Dawson

Blanco at Holy Cross

Gatesville at Cameron Yoe

Gonzales at Crockett

Mason at Johnson City

LaGrange at Argyle

Brady at Lago Vista

Lexington at Thorndale

LaVernia at Liberty Hill

Sonora at Llano

Luling at Schulenburg

Milano at Thrall

Flatonia at Sacred Heart

Florence at Jarrell

Hallettsville at Shiner

Holland at Granger

Hyde Park at Ingram Moore

Atonement at RR Christian

St Michaels at Weimar

Oakridge at St Stephens

Cornerstone at Savio

Brentwood at CTCS

Summit at Achieve



Saturday

Texas Alliance at Regents

TSD at St Anthony

MF Faith at Geneva













Week 3 15-Sep

Thursday

Leander at Westwood

Lehman at Akins Burger

Shoemaker at Cedar Ridge

Vandegrift at Killeen

Seguin at McCallum Nelson

Smithville at Travis House

Lockhart at Laredo LBJ in SA



Friday

Bastrop at Cedar Park

Elgin at Cedar Creek

Hutto at Georgetown

East View at Rouse

LBJ at Anderson 8pm Nelson

Vista Ridge at Bowie Burger

Westlake at Pflugerville

A&M Consolidated at Austin House

Del Valle at McNeil KRAC

Dripping Springs at Hays

Lanier at Eastside 5:30 Nelson

Hendrickson at Manor

Dallas Jesuit at Lake Travis

Round Rock at Smithson Valley

Belton at Stony Point Dragon

Crockett at Marble Falls

Lampasas at Wimberley

Brownwood at Liberty Hill

Reagan at Tomball

San Marcos at New Braunfels

Yoakum at Taylor

Blanco at Pearsall

Fredericksburg at Burnet

Cameron Yoe at China Spring

Canyon Lake at Giddings

Navarro at Gonzales

Jarrell at Thorndale

La Grange at LaVernia

Lago Vista at Wall

Lexington at Rockdale

Llano at Brady

Weimar at Luling

CTCS at Bartlett

Flatonia at Shiner ST Paul

Holland at Florence

Granger at Riesel

San Saba at Johnson City

Mason at Comfort

Ganada at Schulenburg

Shiner at Brazos

Salado at Hyde Park

Center Point at SM Academy

Houston Christian at St Michaels

St Stephens at Cooper

Abbott at Hill Country

Savio at Brentwood

Neman at Summit



























Week 4 22-Sep

Thursday

Akins at McCallum House

Burnet at Crockett Burger

Manor at LBJ Nelson

Leander at Stony Point

SM Academy at St Anthony



Friday

Tivy at Dripping Springs

Seguin at Lockhart

Marble Falls at Alamo Heights

Cedar Creek at Bastrop

Cedar Park at East View

Connally at Hutto

Georgetown at Elgin

Austin at Anderson House

Bowie at Westlake

Lake Travis at Hendrickson

Temple at Cedar Ridge Dragaon

Del Valle at Reagan Nelson

Eastside at Travis Burger

Hays at SA Reagan

Round Rock at Belton

San Marcos at SA Taft

Killeen at McNeil KRAC

Pflugerville at College Station

Harker Heights at Vandegrift

Westwood at Vista Ridge

Cameron Yoe at Bay City

SA Jay at Lehman

Taylor at Caldwell

Holland at Bartlett

UC Randolph at Blanco

Lytle at Fredericksburg

Giddings at Yoakum

Gonzales at Cuero

Jarrell at Lexington

Navarro at La Grange

Llano at Lago Vista

Lampasas at Lorena

Liberty Hill at PL Calhoun

Luling at Rice

Brookshire Royal at Smithville

Wimberley at Canyon Lake

Brazos at Flatonia

Florence at Salado

Granger at Hubbard

Johnson City at St Mary Hall

Iraan at Mason

Schulenburg at Weimar

Shiner at Falls City

Thorndale at Hamilton

Thrall at John Paul II

Hyde Park at Shiner St Paul

Regents at Houston 2nd

Garland Christian at TSD

St Andrew's at Sacred Heart

MF Faith at St Gerard

Savio at Geneva

Williamson Home at Summit



















Week 5 29-Sep

Thursday

Liberty Hill at Anderson House

Lanier at Reagan Nelson

Elgin at Connally





Friday

Hays at Lake Travis

Vista Ridge at Lehman

Vandegrift at Westlake

McNeil at Pflugerville

Stony Point at Round Rock Dragon

Hendrickson at Cedar Ridge KRAC

Dripping Springs at Seguin

Lockhart at Champion

Medina Valley at Marble Falls

Crockett at Austin House

McCallum at LBJ

Bastrop at Georgetown

East View at Cedar Creek

Rouse at Cedar Park

Abilene Cooper at Bowie Burger

Llano at Burnet

Ennis at Del Valle

Wimberley at Fredericksburg

Canyon Lake at Lampasas

Corsicana at Manor

SA McColloum at San Marcos

Antonian at Blanco

Cameron at McGregor

Giddings vs Brownwood in Temple

Gonzales at Uvalde

LaGrange at Taylor

Lago Vista at Smithville

Weimar at Lexington

Rockdale at Rogers

Flatonia at Thrall

Florence at Marion

Wortham at Granger

Jarrell at Academy

Ingram Moore at Johnson City

Luling at Hempstead

Hawley at Mason

Hitchcock at Shiner

Thorndale at Bremond

Regents at St Michaels

RR Christian at Living Rock

SM Academy at John Paul II

Cooper at St Andrews

SM Hill Country at Austin Hill Country

Savio at MF Faith

Summit at Lometa















Week 6 6-Oct

Thursday

Austin at McCallum House







Friday

Westlake at Hays

Leander at Vista Ridge

Lehman at Vandegrift

Cedar Ridge at McNeil KRAC

Pflugerville at Stony Point Dragon

Westwood at Hendrickson

Travis at Crockett Burger

LBJ at Lanier Nelson

Hutto at Elgin

Connally at Bastrop

Cedar Creek at Rouse

Georgetown at East View

Akins at Canyon Lake

Bellville at Taylor

Boerne at Wimberley

Franklin at Cameron Yoe

Eastside at Llano

Fredericksburg at Hondo

Rockdale at Academy

Bartlett at Kenedy

Jarrell at Troy

Mason at Ballinger

Schulenburg at Bloomington

St Mary Hall at Hyde Park

Buckholts at RR Christian

St Gerard at SM Academy

Brazos Christian at TSD

St Michaels at SA Christian

Hill Country at Veritas

St Joseph at MF Faith

Legacy at Savio

Brentwood at Sacred Heart

Summit at Mount Calm





Week 7 13-Oct

Thursday

Lanier at Austin House

Round Rock at Pflugerville

Hyde Park at St Michaels







Friday

Lake Travis at Westlake

Vandegrift at Leander

Hays at Lehman

San Marcos at Akins Burger

Anderson at Manor

Bowie at Del Valle

Stony Point at Cedar Ridge Dragon

McNeil at Westwood KRAC

Lockhart at Dripping Springs

Marble Falls at Champion

McCallumat Travis House

Reagan at LBJ Nelson

Bastrop at Hutto

Cedar Park at Cedar Creek

East View at Connally

Rouse at Georgetown

Eastside at Canyon Lake

Boerne at Fredericksburg

China Spring at Burnet

Gatesville at Lampasas

LaVega at Liberty Hill

Llano at Navarro

Bandera at Wimberley

Smithville at Giddings

LaGrange at Gonzales

East Bernard at Schulenburg

Lexington at Blanco

Johnson City at Florence

SA Cole at Lago Vista

Luling at UC Randolph

Cameron Yoe at Jarrell

Troy at Rockdale

Kenedy at Shiner

Flatonia at Louise

Bartlett at Milano

Somerville at Granger

Normangee at Thorndale

Thrall at Holland

Cornerstone at Regents

SA Lutheran at RR Christian

Sacred Heart at SM Academy

Greenhill at St Andrews

St Stephens at Texas Alliance

Living Rock at Hill Country

Lifegate at Summit



















Saturday





Week 8 20-Oct

Thursday

Austin at Reagan Nelson

Manor at Bowie Burger

Taylor at Eastside House

Hendrickson at McNeil



Friday

Vista Ridge at Vandegrift

Lehman at Lake Travis

Leander at Hays

Anderson at Akins Burger

Del Valle at San Marcos

Cedar Ridge at Round Rock

Westwood at Stony Point KRAC

Champion at Dripping Springs

Alamo Heights at Lockhart

Marble Falls at Tivy

Crockett at McCallum House

Travis at Lanier Nelson

Elgin at Bastrop

Hutto at East View

Georgetown at Cedar Park

Connally at Rouse

Burnet at Gatesville

Lampasas at Liberty Hill

Wimberley at Llano

Gonzales at Columbus

LaGrange at Smithville

Schulenburg at Danbury

SA Cole at Luling

Blanco at Florence

Rogers at Johnson City

Lago Vista at Ingram

Comfort at Lexington

Rockdale at Cameron Yoe

Jarrell at McGregor

Flatonia at Runge

Shiner at Weimar

Mason at Harper

Snook at Bartlett

Granger at Milano

Thorndale at Moody

Normangee at Thrall

Hyde Park at Cornerstone

TSC at St Josephs

St Stephens at Savio

MF Faith at Reicher

Brentwood at Geneva



Saturday

Holy Cross at Regents













Week 9 27-Oct

Thursday

Lanier at Crockett Burger

Stony Point at Hendrickson





Friday

Hays at Vista Ridge

Lake Travis at Leander

Westlake at Lehman

Akins at Del Valle

Bowie at Anderson Nelson

San Marcos at Manor

Cedar Ridge at Pflugerville

Round Rock at Westwood KRAC

Seguin at Marble Falls

Lockhart at Medina Valley

Dripping Springs at Alamo Heights

LBJ at Austin house

Reagan at Travis Burger

East View at Elgin

Cedar Creek at Georgetown

Cedar Park at Connally

Rouse at Hutto

Eastside at SA Brooks

Boerne at Taylor

Fredericksburg at Canyon Lake

Navarro at Wmberley

LaVega at Lampasas

Liberty Hill at Burnet

Llano at Hondo

Giddings at Gonzales

Columbus at LaGrange

Smithville at Caldwell

Boling at Schulenburg

Florence at Comfort

UC Randolph at Lago Vista

Johnson City at Blanco

Luling at Marion

Lexington at Rogers

Cameron Yoe at Academy

Franklin at Jarrell

McGregor at Rockdale

Yorktown at Shiner

Pettus at Flatonia

Brackett at Mason

Bartlett at Granger

Holland at Thorndale

Thrall at Rosebud Lott

SA Christian at Hyde Park

St Mary Hall at Regents

RR Christian at Vanguard

Geneva at SM Academy

MF Faith at TSD

St Michaels at Cornerstone

Casady at St Stephens

Concordia at Hill Country

Savio at St john XXIII

Brentwood at John Paul II









Week 10 3-Nov

Thursday

Travis at LBJ Nelson









Friday

Vandegrift at Hays

Vista Ridge at Lake Travis

Leander at Westlake

Bowie at Akins Burger

Anderson at San Marcos

Manor at Del Valle

Hendrickson at Round Rock

McNeil at Stony Point KRAC

Westwood at Pflugerville

Marble Falls at Lockhart

Medina Valley at Dripping Springs

Crockett at Reagan Nelson

McCallum at Lanier Hbouse

Bastrop at East View

Connally at Cedar Creek

Hutto at Cedar Park

Elgin at Rouse

Eastside at Boerne

Taylor at Fredericksburg

Wimberley at Hondo

Burnet at Lampasas

Bandera at Llano

Liberty Hill at China Spring

LaGrange at Giddings

Gonzales at Caldwell

Columbus at Smithville

Schulenburg at Tidehaven

Comfort at Blanco

Rogers at Florence

Lexington at Johnson City

Lago Vista at Marion

Ingram Moore at Luling

Troy at Cameron Yoe

Rockdale at Franklin

Flatonia at Falls City

Ganado at Shiner

Somerville at Bartlett

Burton at Granger

Thorndale at RB Lott

Moody at Thrall

Regents at SA Christian

Concordia at RR Christian

SM Academy at Brentwood

CTCS at TSD

St Andrews at Oakridge

St Michaels at St Mary Hall

Hill Country at Vanguard

Brazos Christian at MF Faith

NC Christian at Summit



Saturday

Holy Cross at Hyde Park







Week 11 10-Nov

Thursday

Austin at Travis House

San Marcos at Bowie Burger

Georgetown at Connally

Fredericksburg at Eastside Nelson

Lanier at Glenn JV



Friday

Lake Travis at Vandegrift

Leander at Lehman

Westlake at Vista Ridge

Akins at Manor

Del Valle at Anderson Nelson

Westwood at Cedar Ridge Dragon

Pflugerville at Hendrickson

Round Rock at McNeil KRAC

Dripping Springs at Marble Falls

Lockhart at Tivy

LBJ at Crockett Burger

Reagan at McCallum House

Bastrop at Rouse

Cedar Creek at Hutto

Cedar Park at Elgin

Canyon Lake at Taylor

LaVega at Burnet

Lampasas at China Spring

Liberty Hill at Gatesville

Giddings at Columbus

Smithville at Gonzales

Caldwell at LaGrange

Brazos at Schulenburg

Blanco at Rogers

Florence at Lexington

Johnson City at Comfort

Luling at Lago Vista

Jarrell at Rockdale

Charlotte at Flatonia

Shiner at Refugio

Sabinal at Mason

Bartlett at Burton

Granger at Snook

Thrall at Thorndale

Hyde Park at Regents

RR Christian at Hill Country

SM Academy at Shiner St Paul

TSD at Reicher

St Michaels at Holy Cross

St Gerard at Brentwood

Summit at Hill Country

