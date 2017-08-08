2017 High School Football Schedules

Here are the weekly schedules for 2017 high school football in the Austin area.
Games and locations are subject to change. Please check with the schools to verify.
Week 1 1-Sep
Thursday
McCallum at Anderson House
Bowie at Pflugerville
Burnet at Reagan
Ellison at Leander
Lehman at Westwood
Friday
McNeil at Austin House
NB Canyon at Cedar Ridge RRISD
Lake Travis at Judson
Westlake at Katy
Akins at Crockett Burger
Bastrop at Dripping Springs
Marble Falls at Cedar Creek
Midway at Cedar Park
Connally at Lockhart
Rudder at Del Valle
East View at Hays
Georgetown vs FW Brewer in Waco
Smithson Valley at Hendrickson
Hutto at Bryan
Rouse at Manor
Schertz Clemens at Round Rock
Stony Point at Killeen
Vandegrift at Permian
Vista Ridge vs Flour Bluff in SA
Eastside at Marion
Harker Heights at Elgin
Navarro at Giddings
Liberty Hill at LaGrange
Hyde Park at Lanier Nelson
LBJ at Waco University
East Central at San Marcos
Waco Robinson at Taylor
Travis at Seguin
Blanco at Canyon Lake
Bellville at Cameron
Lampasas at Fredericksburg
Orange Grove at Gonzales
Johnson City at Jarrell
Lago Vista at Comfort
Mart at Lexington
Smithville at Llano
Rockdale at West
Hubbard at Bartlett
Tidehaven at Flatonia
RB Lott at Florence
Granger at Chilton
Edna at Luling
Godthwaite at Mason
Schulenburg at Hallettsville
Shiner at Goliad
Thorndale at Milano
Riesel at Thrall
Wimberley at LaVernia
Regents at St Stephens
SM Academy at Charlotte
Dasche at TSD
St Andrew's at St Mary's Hall
Grapevine Faith at St Michael's
MF Faith at Center Point
Sacred Heart at Savio
Summit at McDade
Week 2 8-Sep
Thursday
Del Valle at Connally
Fredericksburg at Travis Burger
Hays at Georgetown
Pflugerville at Leander
Lehman at McCallum House
McNeil at Harker Heights
Canyon Lake at Reagan Nelson
Friday
Akins at Austin House
LBJ at Bowie Burger
Cedar Park at Vandegrift
Westwood at Rouse
Anderson at Smithson Valley
Manor at Bastrop
Cedar Creek at Smithville
Cedar Ridge at Midway
Dripping Springs at Vista Ridge
Waco Univ at East View
Hendrickson at Belton
Rudder at Hutto
Steele at Lake Travis
Temple at Round Rock
Ellison at Stony Point RRISD
Niceville, Fl at Westlake
Burnet at Marble Falls
SA Hawkins at Eastside 5:30 Nelson
Elgin at Brenham
Lampasas at Waco Robinson
St Mary Hall at Lanier 8pm Nelson
Lockhart at Victoria West
Taylor at Rockdale
San Marcos at NB Canyon
Giddings at Wimberley
Bartlett at Dawson
Blanco at Holy Cross
Gatesville at Cameron Yoe
Gonzales at Crockett
Mason at Johnson City
LaGrange at Argyle
Brady at Lago Vista
Lexington at Thorndale
LaVernia at Liberty Hill
Sonora at Llano
Luling at Schulenburg
Milano at Thrall
Flatonia at Sacred Heart
Florence at Jarrell
Hallettsville at Shiner
Holland at Granger
Hyde Park at Ingram Moore
Atonement at RR Christian
St Michaels at Weimar
Oakridge at St Stephens
Cornerstone at Savio
Brentwood at CTCS
Summit at Achieve
Saturday
Texas Alliance at Regents
TSD at St Anthony
MF Faith at Geneva
Week 3 15-Sep
Thursday
Leander at Westwood
Lehman at Akins Burger
Shoemaker at Cedar Ridge
Vandegrift at Killeen
Seguin at McCallum Nelson
Smithville at Travis House
Lockhart at Laredo LBJ in SA
Friday
Bastrop at Cedar Park
Elgin at Cedar Creek
Hutto at Georgetown
East View at Rouse
LBJ at Anderson 8pm Nelson
Vista Ridge at Bowie Burger
Westlake at Pflugerville
A&M Consolidated at Austin House
Del Valle at McNeil KRAC
Dripping Springs at Hays
Lanier at Eastside 5:30 Nelson
Hendrickson at Manor
Dallas Jesuit at Lake Travis
Round Rock at Smithson Valley
Belton at Stony Point Dragon
Crockett at Marble Falls
Lampasas at Wimberley
Brownwood at Liberty Hill
Reagan at Tomball
San Marcos at New Braunfels
Yoakum at Taylor
Blanco at Pearsall
Fredericksburg at Burnet
Cameron Yoe at China Spring
Canyon Lake at Giddings
Navarro at Gonzales
Jarrell at Thorndale
La Grange at LaVernia
Lago Vista at Wall
Lexington at Rockdale
Llano at Brady
Weimar at Luling
CTCS at Bartlett
Flatonia at Shiner ST Paul
Holland at Florence
Granger at Riesel
San Saba at Johnson City
Mason at Comfort
Ganada at Schulenburg
Shiner at Brazos
Salado at Hyde Park
Center Point at SM Academy
Houston Christian at St Michaels
St Stephens at Cooper
Abbott at Hill Country
Savio at Brentwood
Neman at Summit
Week 4 22-Sep
Thursday
Akins at McCallum House
Burnet at Crockett Burger
Manor at LBJ Nelson
Leander at Stony Point
SM Academy at St Anthony
Friday
Tivy at Dripping Springs
Seguin at Lockhart
Marble Falls at Alamo Heights
Cedar Creek at Bastrop
Cedar Park at East View
Connally at Hutto
Georgetown at Elgin
Austin at Anderson House
Bowie at Westlake
Lake Travis at Hendrickson
Temple at Cedar Ridge Dragaon
Del Valle at Reagan Nelson
Eastside at Travis Burger
Hays at SA Reagan
Round Rock at Belton
San Marcos at SA Taft
Killeen at McNeil KRAC
Pflugerville at College Station
Harker Heights at Vandegrift
Westwood at Vista Ridge
Cameron Yoe at Bay City
SA Jay at Lehman
Taylor at Caldwell
Holland at Bartlett
UC Randolph at Blanco
Lytle at Fredericksburg
Giddings at Yoakum
Gonzales at Cuero
Jarrell at Lexington
Navarro at La Grange
Llano at Lago Vista
Lampasas at Lorena
Liberty Hill at PL Calhoun
Luling at Rice
Brookshire Royal at Smithville
Wimberley at Canyon Lake
Brazos at Flatonia
Florence at Salado
Granger at Hubbard
Johnson City at St Mary Hall
Iraan at Mason
Schulenburg at Weimar
Shiner at Falls City
Thorndale at Hamilton
Thrall at John Paul II
Hyde Park at Shiner St Paul
Regents at Houston 2nd
Garland Christian at TSD
St Andrew's at Sacred Heart
MF Faith at St Gerard
Savio at Geneva
Williamson Home at Summit
Week 5 29-Sep
Thursday
Liberty Hill at Anderson House
Lanier at Reagan Nelson
Elgin at Connally
Friday
Hays at Lake Travis
Vista Ridge at Lehman
Vandegrift at Westlake
McNeil at Pflugerville
Stony Point at Round Rock Dragon
Hendrickson at Cedar Ridge KRAC
Dripping Springs at Seguin
Lockhart at Champion
Medina Valley at Marble Falls
Crockett at Austin House
McCallum at LBJ
Bastrop at Georgetown
East View at Cedar Creek
Rouse at Cedar Park
Abilene Cooper at Bowie Burger
Llano at Burnet
Ennis at Del Valle
Wimberley at Fredericksburg
Canyon Lake at Lampasas
Corsicana at Manor
SA McColloum at San Marcos
Antonian at Blanco
Cameron at McGregor
Giddings vs Brownwood in Temple
Gonzales at Uvalde
LaGrange at Taylor
Lago Vista at Smithville
Weimar at Lexington
Rockdale at Rogers
Flatonia at Thrall
Florence at Marion
Wortham at Granger
Jarrell at Academy
Ingram Moore at Johnson City
Luling at Hempstead
Hawley at Mason
Hitchcock at Shiner
Thorndale at Bremond
Regents at St Michaels
RR Christian at Living Rock
SM Academy at John Paul II
Cooper at St Andrews
SM Hill Country at Austin Hill Country
Savio at MF Faith
Summit at Lometa
Week 6 6-Oct
Thursday
Austin at McCallum House
Friday
Westlake at Hays
Leander at Vista Ridge
Lehman at Vandegrift
Cedar Ridge at McNeil KRAC
Pflugerville at Stony Point Dragon
Westwood at Hendrickson
Travis at Crockett Burger
LBJ at Lanier Nelson
Hutto at Elgin
Connally at Bastrop
Cedar Creek at Rouse
Georgetown at East View
Akins at Canyon Lake
Bellville at Taylor
Boerne at Wimberley
Franklin at Cameron Yoe
Eastside at Llano
Fredericksburg at Hondo
Rockdale at Academy
Bartlett at Kenedy
Jarrell at Troy
Mason at Ballinger
Schulenburg at Bloomington
St Mary Hall at Hyde Park
Buckholts at RR Christian
St Gerard at SM Academy
Brazos Christian at TSD
St Michaels at SA Christian
Hill Country at Veritas
St Joseph at MF Faith
Legacy at Savio
Brentwood at Sacred Heart
Summit at Mount Calm
Week 7 13-Oct
Thursday
Lanier at Austin House
Round Rock at Pflugerville
Hyde Park at St Michaels
Friday
Lake Travis at Westlake
Vandegrift at Leander
Hays at Lehman
San Marcos at Akins Burger
Anderson at Manor
Bowie at Del Valle
Stony Point at Cedar Ridge Dragon
McNeil at Westwood KRAC
Lockhart at Dripping Springs
Marble Falls at Champion
McCallumat Travis House
Reagan at LBJ Nelson
Bastrop at Hutto
Cedar Park at Cedar Creek
East View at Connally
Rouse at Georgetown
Eastside at Canyon Lake
Boerne at Fredericksburg
China Spring at Burnet
Gatesville at Lampasas
LaVega at Liberty Hill
Llano at Navarro
Bandera at Wimberley
Smithville at Giddings
LaGrange at Gonzales
East Bernard at Schulenburg
Lexington at Blanco
Johnson City at Florence
SA Cole at Lago Vista
Luling at UC Randolph
Cameron Yoe at Jarrell
Troy at Rockdale
Kenedy at Shiner
Flatonia at Louise
Bartlett at Milano
Somerville at Granger
Normangee at Thorndale
Thrall at Holland
Cornerstone at Regents
SA Lutheran at RR Christian
Sacred Heart at SM Academy
Greenhill at St Andrews
St Stephens at Texas Alliance
Living Rock at Hill Country
Lifegate at Summit
Saturday
Week 8 20-Oct
Thursday
Austin at Reagan Nelson
Manor at Bowie Burger
Taylor at Eastside House
Hendrickson at McNeil
Friday
Vista Ridge at Vandegrift
Lehman at Lake Travis
Leander at Hays
Anderson at Akins Burger
Del Valle at San Marcos
Cedar Ridge at Round Rock
Westwood at Stony Point KRAC
Champion at Dripping Springs
Alamo Heights at Lockhart
Marble Falls at Tivy
Crockett at McCallum House
Travis at Lanier Nelson
Elgin at Bastrop
Hutto at East View
Georgetown at Cedar Park
Connally at Rouse
Burnet at Gatesville
Lampasas at Liberty Hill
Wimberley at Llano
Gonzales at Columbus
LaGrange at Smithville
Schulenburg at Danbury
SA Cole at Luling
Blanco at Florence
Rogers at Johnson City
Lago Vista at Ingram
Comfort at Lexington
Rockdale at Cameron Yoe
Jarrell at McGregor
Flatonia at Runge
Shiner at Weimar
Mason at Harper
Snook at Bartlett
Granger at Milano
Thorndale at Moody
Normangee at Thrall
Hyde Park at Cornerstone
TSC at St Josephs
St Stephens at Savio
MF Faith at Reicher
Brentwood at Geneva
Saturday
Holy Cross at Regents
Week 9 27-Oct
Thursday
Lanier at Crockett Burger
Stony Point at Hendrickson
Friday
Hays at Vista Ridge
Lake Travis at Leander
Westlake at Lehman
Akins at Del Valle
Bowie at Anderson Nelson
San Marcos at Manor
Cedar Ridge at Pflugerville
Round Rock at Westwood KRAC
Seguin at Marble Falls
Lockhart at Medina Valley
Dripping Springs at Alamo Heights
LBJ at Austin house
Reagan at Travis Burger
East View at Elgin
Cedar Creek at Georgetown
Cedar Park at Connally
Rouse at Hutto
Eastside at SA Brooks
Boerne at Taylor
Fredericksburg at Canyon Lake
Navarro at Wmberley
LaVega at Lampasas
Liberty Hill at Burnet
Llano at Hondo
Giddings at Gonzales
Columbus at LaGrange
Smithville at Caldwell
Boling at Schulenburg
Florence at Comfort
UC Randolph at Lago Vista
Johnson City at Blanco
Luling at Marion
Lexington at Rogers
Cameron Yoe at Academy
Franklin at Jarrell
McGregor at Rockdale
Yorktown at Shiner
Pettus at Flatonia
Brackett at Mason
Bartlett at Granger
Holland at Thorndale
Thrall at Rosebud Lott
SA Christian at Hyde Park
St Mary Hall at Regents
RR Christian at Vanguard
Geneva at SM Academy
MF Faith at TSD
St Michaels at Cornerstone
Casady at St Stephens
Concordia at Hill Country
Savio at St john XXIII
Brentwood at John Paul II
Week 10 3-Nov
Thursday
Travis at LBJ Nelson
Friday
Vandegrift at Hays
Vista Ridge at Lake Travis
Leander at Westlake
Bowie at Akins Burger
Anderson at San Marcos
Manor at Del Valle
Hendrickson at Round Rock
McNeil at Stony Point KRAC
Westwood at Pflugerville
Marble Falls at Lockhart
Medina Valley at Dripping Springs
Crockett at Reagan Nelson
McCallum at Lanier Hbouse
Bastrop at East View
Connally at Cedar Creek
Hutto at Cedar Park
Elgin at Rouse
Eastside at Boerne
Taylor at Fredericksburg
Wimberley at Hondo
Burnet at Lampasas
Bandera at Llano
Liberty Hill at China Spring
LaGrange at Giddings
Gonzales at Caldwell
Columbus at Smithville
Schulenburg at Tidehaven
Comfort at Blanco
Rogers at Florence
Lexington at Johnson City
Lago Vista at Marion
Ingram Moore at Luling
Troy at Cameron Yoe
Rockdale at Franklin
Flatonia at Falls City
Ganado at Shiner
Somerville at Bartlett
Burton at Granger
Thorndale at RB Lott
Moody at Thrall
Regents at SA Christian
Concordia at RR Christian
SM Academy at Brentwood
CTCS at TSD
St Andrews at Oakridge
St Michaels at St Mary Hall
Hill Country at Vanguard
Brazos Christian at MF Faith
NC Christian at Summit
Saturday
Holy Cross at Hyde Park
Week 11 10-Nov
Thursday
Austin at Travis House
San Marcos at Bowie Burger
Georgetown at Connally
Fredericksburg at Eastside Nelson
Lanier at Glenn JV
Friday
Lake Travis at Vandegrift
Leander at Lehman
Westlake at Vista Ridge
Akins at Manor
Del Valle at Anderson Nelson
Westwood at Cedar Ridge Dragon
Pflugerville at Hendrickson
Round Rock at McNeil KRAC
Dripping Springs at Marble Falls
Lockhart at Tivy
LBJ at Crockett Burger
Reagan at McCallum House
Bastrop at Rouse
Cedar Creek at Hutto
Cedar Park at Elgin
Canyon Lake at Taylor
LaVega at Burnet
Lampasas at China Spring
Liberty Hill at Gatesville
Giddings at Columbus
Smithville at Gonzales
Caldwell at LaGrange
Brazos at Schulenburg
Blanco at Rogers
Florence at Lexington
Johnson City at Comfort
Luling at Lago Vista
Jarrell at Rockdale
Charlotte at Flatonia
Shiner at Refugio
Sabinal at Mason
Bartlett at Burton
Granger at Snook
Thrall at Thorndale
Hyde Park at Regents
RR Christian at Hill Country
SM Academy at Shiner St Paul
TSD at Reicher
St Michaels at Holy Cross
St Gerard at Brentwood
Summit at Hill Country
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs