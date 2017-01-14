16 UT women win again

(Photo: KVUE)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Joyner Holmes and Ariel Atkins scored 15 points apiece and the No. 16 Texas women took control in the second quarter en route to a 73-63 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

The Longhorns (12-4) have won 10 straight and are 6-0 in the Big 12 for the first time ever despite missing all 10 3-point attempts.

It was the Longhorns first win over an AP top-25 opponent in five tries this season.

The Mountaineers led 17-16 after one quarter but the Longhorns scored the first 12 points of the second and led 34-20 before Lanay Montgomery made a layup with 1:31 left before halftime. West Virginia missed its first nine shots and finished 2 of 12 with six turnovers to trail 34-25 at the half.

The Longhorns made 9 of 14 shots and 7 of 10 free throws in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 59-41.

West Virginia (14-4, 2-4), which trailed by 22 early in the fourth quarter, had a 12-0 run to close within 68-60 with 2:06 left but could get no closer.

Teana Muldrow had 22 points and Tynice 14 for West Virginia, which had 21 turnovers Texas turned into 30 points. Montgomery had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Despite the poor outside shooting, Texas shot 50 percent overall, connecting on 32 out of 64 shots.

The Longhorns were outrebounded for just the second time this season, but they had 10 fewer turnovers than West Virginia.

Brooke McCarty had 11 points and led Texas in assists with three.

Kelsey Lang led the Longhorns with eight rebounds in addition to scoring 10 points.

Lashann Higgs also scored 10 points to lead all bench scorers. The Texas bench outscored West Virginia 18-3. It was Higgs’ biggest scoring output in a Big 12 game.

Atkins led the Longhorns with three steals while Higgs had two.

Tynice Martin scored 14 for West Virginia with Chania Ray chipping in 12 to round out the Mountaineers double-digit scorers.

