Editorial: Losing is a tough lesson all kids should learn

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with wife Gisele Bundchen and daughter Vivian Brady after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

Let's face it - no one likes to lose. Kids sometimes take that to heart.

We saw that after the Super Bowl last. Tom Brady's kids took the loss pretty hard, they were crying on the field.

His wife Gisele was quoted by USA Today as turning the loss into a teaching moment.

She's quoted as saying, "Sometimes you have to let other people win. We have to share. Sharing is caring.''

I agree that we all should learn to share, but in this context, I think she missed the mark. I don't think Tom Brady or anyone else on the Patriots team "let" the Eagles win.

The Eagles were the better team.

Why not teach our kids that sometimes you give your best, you try your hardest, and it's simply not good enough.

Some of the best lessons in life come from losing. It defines our character.

I have one biological son and two soon-to-be adopted sons.

They are all different, but one thing we try to instill in each of them is a good character.

I saw this over the weekend when one of our boys lost a tough basketball game.

Instead of making excuses, the coach told the kids sometimes the calls or the game don't go your way, but just like in life, it's how you handle yourself that really matters.

We were proud that our kids stayed true to what they were taught. They lost, but in so many ways they were the real winners.

Gisele did come out on her Facebook page this morning and congratulate the Eagles and the Patriots for giving their best.

As a mom, I think we all hope our kids learn lessons from adversity. That life isn’t always easy, in fact, it’s often hard.

You don't always win, but you can always keep putting forth your best effort, hold your head high, treat others with respect, dream big, be truthful and keep trying. Those are the signs of a true champion.

