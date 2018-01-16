You can be paid to be a chicken nugget taster

Thinkstock

Some people have cooler resumes than others.

But how many people get to list themselves as a "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur"?

Yes, really.

B&M is looking for someone to be their chicken nugget taste tester.

According to the U.K. brand's website, the preferred experience includes:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

Think you fill these requirements? Apply here.

