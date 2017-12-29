AUSTIN - As the year comes to an end, KVUE is looking back at the many unforgettable moments of 2017.
From the magnificent solar eclipse in Central Texas to the overwhelming floods of Hurricane Harvey, here are KVUE’s most-clicked headlines of 2017:
1. Lockhart High teacher charged with improper relationship with a student
2. One dead, one in custody after stabbing at UT
3. The City of Austin will pay you to keep a chicken coop in your backyard
4. VERIFY: Are Austin-area gas stations running low on fuel?
5. What time to see the solar eclipse in Central Texas
6. Watch latest on Hurricane Harvey
7. WATCH LIVE: Giraffe cam at Animal Adventure Park
8. Hurricane Harvey expected to make landfall as 'major hurricane'
9. Mysterious Google Maps shot causes a stir on Reddit
10. Cheerios distributing free wildflower seeds to help save the bees
