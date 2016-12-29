Top stories on KVUE.com in 2016

(Photo: KVUE.com Staff)

2016 had its share of big stories, both nationally and here in Central Texas. The KVUE digital team went through the year’s stories and have ranked the top 10 based on page views from both our mobile and desktop sites.

10) Central Texas clown threats – October

One of the fads in 2016 was that of the clown threats across the country, including multiple threats against multiple Austin-area school districts. Districts debunked several of the threats as not credible, but did increase security at campuses.

At least seven were arrested in connection to the threats, including an Akins High student, a Manor High school student and four teenagers in Bastrop County.

9) Rio Grande Valley prepares for next wave of Central American children - February

In a special report, KVUE political reporter Mark Wiggins showed how U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were preparing for unaccompanied children that would try and enter the United States illegally.

8) Whole Foods cake lawsuit – April

Pastor Jordan Brown filed a lawsuit against Whole Foods Market in April after they allegedly added a gay slur to a cake he ordered. Whole Foods denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit of their own, accusing Brown of defamation.

In May, Brown withdrew his lawsuit saying the company “did nothing wrong.” Whole Foods also dropped their countersuit.

7) Lockhart hot air balloon crash – July

A hot air balloon is seen on the ground after a deadly crash Saturday morning near Lockhart, Texas

Sixteen people were killed July 30 when a hot air balloon came into contact with power lines and crashed. It was the deadliest hot air balloon disaster in U.S. history and second-deadliest worldwide to a 2013 hot air balloon crash in Egypt.

At a National Transportation Safety Board hearing in December, officials said it seems that balloon pilot Alfred “Skip” Nichols, 49, knew weather conditions were not ideal for flying.

6) Dripping Springs crash kills 5 on Mother’s Day – May

Two vehicles crashed the afternoon of May 8 just outside the Dripping Springs city limits. Five people in the vehicles were killed and two others were injured. DPS said at the time that a Lincoln sedan traveling eastbound on U.S. 290 lost control and crossed the center line before being hit by a Buick traveling westbound.

5) Vehicle dangles from downtown parking garage – September

(Photo: Gary Clarke @techjourneyman)

A 23-year-old man’s Toyota 4Runner accidentally went off the edge of a downtown parking garage Sept. 9, and was able to climb to safety when a cable got wrapped around a tire.

Hundreds of people swarmed to the Littlefield Garage near Sixth and Congress to watch as crews secured the vehicle and lowered it safely to the ground. The story had such reach that it was even picked up by the BBC in England.

4) Bastrop murder-suicide – July

A domestic dispute on July 23 ended with four people dead and a two-year-old girl injured. Police said Alejandro Martinez, 20, grabbed a rifle and shot Erica Marinez, 21, Paula Nino, 20, Martinez’s three-year-old son and Nino’s two-year-old daughter.

3) Father, daughter killed in Round Rock hit-and-run - October

43-year-old Tyrone Price and 12-year-old Cheyenne Price were killed as they were walking near a crash that happened Saturday in Round Rock. (Photo: Screengrab of gofundme)

Tyrone Price and his 12-year-old daughter Cheyenne were struck and killed at the intersection of A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Gattis School Road on Oct. 29. Police cited initial reports in saying two vehicles were racing at the time of the crash.

As of Dec. 29, Round Rock police tell KVUE they have made no arrests and are still looking for a blue Ford Mustang that might have been involved in the crash.

2) Haruka Weiser murder – April

In the first homicide on the University of Texas campus since 1966, the body of 18-year-old Haruka Weiser was found on the University of Texas campus on April 5. The first-year theatre and dance student was reportedly walking to her dorm when she was attacked and murdered.

Meechaiel Criner, 18, was arrested in the overnight hours of April 7-8 and charged in Weiser’s murder. Travis County District Court records show Criner’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 2017.

1) RM 2222 dump truck crash – February

A dump truck barreled through a red light at RM 2222 and Jester Boulevard on Feb. 26, hitting multiple cars before going over an embankment. Millions watched dash camera video of the crash in which no one was killed.

