World Series | 5 Things to Know: Astros set up perfectly for Game 6

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates with first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) after hitting a two-run home run against the Dodgers in the 7th inning in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

Here are five stories we are following as we head into tonight's Game 6 of the World Series. Go 'Stros!

Astros are set up perfectly for Game 6

After taking a 3-2 lead in the 2017 World Series during an utterly insane 13-12 Game 5 victory, the Houston Astros are now just one win away from securing the first World Series championship in franchise history. They should feel pretty good about their chances to win it all without needing a Game 7, thanks in large part to a man who entered Aug. 31 on a different team. Tap here to read the full story.

Justin Verlander could have been a Dodger

It was three months ago when Justin Verlander was informed by his Detroit Tigers’ bosses that he likely would be traded, and considering he had a full no-trade clause, he didn’t hesitate to say where he wanted to go. Los Angeles. He wanted to play for the Dodgers. Tap here for the full story.

Mattress Mack gives away tickets, free flights to Game 6

It was a rush of orange at the Gallery Furniture on I-45 North early this morning where Matttress Mack gave away tickets and free flights to tonight's Game 6 in L.A. Tap here for the story.

'Orange Crush' wins Astros nickname poll

We had the Killer B's more than a decade ago, and now we have the Orange Crush. After a debate on the KHOU 11 Facebook page, Astros fans weighed in on their favorite nickname for our heavy hitters. Despite the old reference to the Denver Broncos, the Orange Crush won big time. Tap here for more.

Team barber gives Astros their cutting edge looks

When Danny Quiles was a kid growing up in Puerto Rico, he dreamed of becoming a Big League ballplayer. But a shoulder injury forced the promising shortstop to come up with a new game plan for future. In 2013, Quiles moved his family to Houston and began cutting hair -- a skill he learned from his mom. Tap here to watch the whole story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV