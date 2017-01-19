Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry leaves after a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower December 12, 2016 in New York. (Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Here's what you need to know Thursday as the day -- and the news -- unfolds:

At least 30 firefighters were killed Thursday when an iconic, high-rise building in the Iranian capital of Tehran caught fire and collapsed, local media reported.

Rescue workers in the central Italian region of Abruzzo were frantically searching for survivors Thursday after an avalanche of snow, ice, and mud flattened a resort hotel with up to 30 guests and staff members inside.

Certainly, the political risk will be low at the former Texas governor's appearance before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources as he aims to become the next U.S. Secretary of Energy. This position — and Perry — are far less controversial than President-elect Donald Trump's nominations for the Justice Department and State Department.

But for Perry, his confirmation hearing marks his highest-pressure audience since his 2011 downfall.

On Friday, thousands of Americans will be on the National Mall and many more will be watching via live TV when Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump take their oaths of office.

