What to know: Longhorns face off against Oklahoma State Saturday

Hook 'em. (Photo: John Gusky, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns return home to Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday as they welcome the Oklahoma State University Cowboys to town for a morning kickoff.

The Longhorns and Cowboys enter Saturday's game with identical 2-1 records in Big 12 Conference play. UT is coming off a 29-24 loss to Oklahoma in the AT&T Red River Showdown. OSU dispatched of Baylor, 59-16, on Saturday.

Prior to the loss against Oklahoma, Texas had defeated Iowa State and Kansas State to open up conference play. Oklahoma State lost to Texas Christian University to begin conference play, but has since defeated Texas Tech and Baylor.

National game coverage

Saturday's game will kickoff at 11:06 a.m. CT and is set to be broadcast on ABC. Steve Levy will handle the play-by-play duties, while Brian Griese will provide analysis. Todd McShay will report from the field.



Longhorns continue crucial stretch

For the third time in five games, Texas will play an opponent ranked inside the top 12 as Oklahoma State enters ranked No. 10/11 in the polls. The Longhorns played USC when they were fourth and Oklahoma when they were 12th. Upcoming road opponents TCU (No. 4/4) and West Virginia University (No. 23/23) are also ranked this week.

The all-time series

Texas and Oklahoma State will meet for the 32nd time this weekend, with the Longhorns holding a 24-7 edge in the all-time series. UT is 14-5 at home, but has lost four straight to the Cowboys in Austin. The Longhorns' last win at home in the series was a 28-24 victory in 2008.

Saturday's game will mark the first time in his career that Tom Herman has faced Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy is 5-7 in his career against Texas.

Oklahoma State's win last season in Stillwater snapped a seven-game winning streak by the road team in the series.

A Texas win would ...

- Improve Texas' record to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

- Extend the Longhorns' lead in the all-time series to 25-7, including a mark of 15-5 in Austin.

- Snap a two-game losing streak in the series and be UT's first win at home since 2008 against the Cowboys.

- Make Tom Herman 26-7 (.788) in his head coaching career and 4-3 (.571) at the helm of the Burnt Orange and White.

- Give the Longhorns a 3-1 record at home so far in 2017.

© 2017 KVUE-TV