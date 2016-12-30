Weather increases fireworks danger potential

Before you look towards the sky this New Year's Eve, take a look at where you're standing as you light those fireworks. The leaves in your yard can help a fire spread very quickly.

It all started back in August with unusually wet weather over several days.

"We had a lot of grass that grew. Now all that grass, the flashy fuels we call them, has died," said Austin Fire Department Division Chief Palmer Buck.

That was due to a warm autumn that happened later in the year than usual in 2016.

"So now we have all this dead fuel that can easily support fire behavior," added Buck.

We're not just talking about grass, but dead leaves as well.

Buck says they're everywhere.

"Not only in the streets but in the curbs, the gutters, the gutters on the roofs. So if you get a firework up there you can get a fire up there."

In many areas setting off fireworks is not only dangerous, but the bigger displays are against the law. You can be fined up to $500 inside Austin.

If you hurt a neighbor or damage their property you could face assault or arson charges, both felony crimes.

"Remember, in most every incorporated city inside Travis County it is illegal to shoot fireworks inside the city limits. We hope for a happy safe new year we want people to remember that common sense is your best friend," Buck added.

That's wise to remember when using all fireworks. Even the legal, smaller ones can pose a danger.

The Austin Fire Department says sparklers can reach temperatures of 1800 degrees and smoke bombs can shoot a flame of two to three inches.

Division Chief Buck says fireworks are best left to those trained to handle them.

"We do have some professional displays going on. Take advantage of those if you can."

Don't forget fireworks can also be dangerous for your pets. Area shelters see an uptick in runaway animals after New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July.

AFD says the safest place for your pets the next few nights, whether they spook easily or not, is indoors.





