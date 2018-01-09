KVUE
Was Kendrick Lamar lip syncing during his halftime show? Twitter thinks so.

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 7:27 AM. CST January 09, 2018

ATLANTA - Rumors on social media have been circulating accusing Kendrick Lamar of lip syncing during the first ever National Championship halftime show. 

Quite a few spectators took to Twitter and truly believed the  L.A.-based rapper lip synced his entire performance.

However, there were also a few of his fan who came to his defense,

So what do you think happened? Did Kendrick Lamar actually lip sync his entire halftime performance or are some of these accusations are remaining just as they - accusations.  

