Was Kendrick Lamar lip syncing during his halftime show? Twitter thinks so.

ATLANTA - Rumors on social media have been circulating accusing Kendrick Lamar of lip syncing during the first ever National Championship halftime show.

A live look into Kendrick Lamar at Halftime of the NCAA Championship game in Atlanta. #lipsync pic.twitter.com/tGqA84zV8j — Tom May (@TMay35) January 9, 2018

CORRECTION: my bad. Kendrick Lamar did NOT walk, rap and chew gum at the halftime show for the CFB Championship. He walked, LIP SYNC’D and chewed gum. Apologies to all. — Taylor Mason (@masonites) January 9, 2018

Who did the better lip sync? Trump during the National Anthem or Kendrick Lamar at Halftime? #NationalChampionship @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat @PardonMyTake — Dan Weidman (@DanimalBOS) January 9, 2018

If Kendrick Lamar was going to lip sync the CFP halftime he could have at least been convincing. — Eric Kunde (@edkunde) January 9, 2018

Quite a few spectators took to Twitter and truly believed the L.A.-based rapper lip synced his entire performance.

However, there were also a few of his fan who came to his defense,

To the people who are ignorant to stage performances that was a TV track not a lipsync. There's a difference look it up. @kendricklamar #CollegeFootballPlayoff #halftime — Albert R. Wright (@MrAlbertWright) January 9, 2018

I don’t like the fact that they made King @kendricklamar lip sync at the #NationalChampionship halftime show.. #Element — Angel Figueroa (@kevincanuhearme) January 9, 2018

So what do you think happened? Did Kendrick Lamar actually lip sync his entire halftime performance or are some of these accusations are remaining just as they - accusations.

