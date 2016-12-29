'Saddened and appalled': Officer arrested, accused of sex assault of 13-year-old girl

Jesus Gonzazlez mug shot (PHOTO: BCSO) (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO -- A law enforcement officer has been arrested and accused of continuous sexual assault of a child, police said.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl over a period of several months.

Based on an open records request to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Gonzalez previously served as a law enforcement officer for the Alamo Community College District for more than 14 years.

The campus police department's records indicate he was fired in 2014 for "failure to report for duty."

KENS 5 confirmed he worked for Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center from September 2015 to Dec. 12, 2016. Gonzalez resigned after administrative disciplinary action for time and attendance issues.

Bexar County Juvenile Detention is looking into his history, but have found no reports of sexual misconduct while working there. The chief said Juvenile Probation is interviewing Gonzalez’s superiors.

Gonzalez started serving Oct. 28 as a reserve officer with the Elmendorf Police Department, but his last day with the department was Tuesday.

Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Peña said he was "saddened and appalled" to find out about the allegations against Gonzalez.

Peña said he met with Gonzalez on Tuesday and informed him of the allegations, after which Gonzalez resigned his position.

Gonzalez was also an officer with the police department in Natalia in 1998 and 1999, totaling more than 16 years in law enforcement overall

According to an arrest warrant, the teen told investigators that she and Gonzalez had sexual contact more than 20 times.

SAPD also said Gonzalez was in full uniform and armed with a gun when San Antonio police confronted him regarding these allegations.

Police said Gonzalez told the girl he loved her and wanted to marry her. According to the warrant, most of the sexual encounters happened at a residence in San Antonio's Medical Center. One incident reportedly happened during a vacation.

The two kept in touch through Instagram and the Kik app. Police also said the girl sent the officer lewd photos and videos at his request.

SAPD said the teen's mother discovered an indecent photo of her daughter on a new cell phone while transferring contact information. She then called the police.

The warrant states this abuse started in September. Investigators said the inappropriate behavior continued until the week before Christmas.

TCOLE records also show Gonzalez had completed officer training related to sexual assault and child abuse cases.

Gonzalez is being held at the Bexar County Jail on $75,000 bond.

