Scene of incident. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton released a statement Thursday regarding the condition of Officer William Graeber.

Graeber, was serving a warrant on drug suspect Kerry Bradley, 37, Tuesday when police say Bradley tried to speed away and ran over Graeber.

Police opened fire on Bradley, who later died at the hospital. The other officers on the scene had to lift Bradley's GMC Denali off Graeber.

Graeber was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Sgt. Swanton posted a message on the Waco Police Facebook page reading:

"Many of you have inquired on the condition of Officer Graeber and we are grateful for your concerns. He is continuing to improve and for that, we are not only very fortunate but most thankful for."

As of Wednesday morning, police said Graeber was removed from his breathing tube but his chest tube was still in place.

Graeber's wife had a message for the community that she gave through the police department, saying she's "been overwhelmed by the prayers for her husband. She also asked for the continued prayers for the family of the suspect that was involved in Tuesday’s incident. She is very grateful for the medical personnel and staff at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest and how accommodating they have been to her and the Graeber family. She is especially grateful to what she calls her husband’s “SWAT Brothers”, the responding officers and others who saved her husband’s life yesterday."

According to Graeber's wife, he has three broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a broken collarbone, a collapsed lung, a concussion and burns to his arm.

Graeber started with Waco Police in July 2009. He is assigned to patrol and has been an active member of the SWAT team for five years, according to the press release.





