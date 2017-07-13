Waco-based 'Fixer Upper' show nominated for first Emmy Award

HGTV's Waco-based 'Fixer Upper' was nominated for its first Emmy Thursday for best structured reality program.

The program, which recent wrapped up its fourth season, has drawn thousands of visitors to Waco and grown the Magnolia brand.

The network congratulated Central Texas stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on Twitter Thursday.

Two former co-owners of Magnolia Realty recently filed a lawsuit against the show and Chip Gaines demanding more than $1 million and accusing him of withholding information about the launch of the show several years ago.

