Video shows man slap Harvey Weinstein at Arizona restaurant

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Infamous movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct, was "attacked" while leaving a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night, TMZ reported Wednesday.

TMZ posted a video of the altercation at Elements at the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain showing a man slap Weinstein twice while calling him a "piece of s---."

In the video, Weinstein can be seen stumbling after being slapped while the man with him attempts to blocked the camera.

According to TMZ, the man who slapped Weinstein, "Steve," said he had asked Weinstein for a picture earlier in the night, but said Weinstein became "belligerent." TMZ said the restaurant's manager disputes this claim.

Weinstein declined to call police and left the restaurant, TMZ reports.

12 News reached out to the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain. The resort released this statement:

Our guests’ privacy is paramount at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Therefore, we are unable to provide a comment.

