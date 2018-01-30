Video captures moment of joy for Puerto Rico residents as electricity is restored

A video captured the moment APS workers restored power for a neighborhood in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Video screenshot)

Arizona utility workers from APS have been working in Puerto Rico as the island is still wrecked from destruction left behind by Hurricane Maria in September.

A video shot by an APS employee Saturday captures a neighborhood’s reaction to their electricity being restored after months of being without power.

According to Annie Degraw of APS, crews worked tirelessly through last week to get this neighborhood’s power back on.

More than three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island, Puerto Rican government officials estimated nearly 45 percent of people are still without power just before the new year.

Earlier this month, APS sent out 50 employees to the island with equipment for a six-week volunteer mission.

According to experts with the The Army Corps of Engineers, some Puerto Rico residents will not have power restored until May.

