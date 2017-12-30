VIDEO | Bodycam captures squirrel jumping at NY officer

BROCKPORT, NY -- It wasn’t your typical break-in call that police in Brockport, New York, were called to.

A resident called police to report that a squirrel had gotten into her home and was eating cookies in the kitchen. Two officers went to check it out. They weren't expecting what happened next.

The squirrel jumped at one of the officers -- and it was all captured on his body camera.

The squirrel was eventually captured and released.

