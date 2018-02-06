Video appears to show Eagles fan taking seat from U.S. Bank Stadium

KVUE
Marisa DeCandido, KARE 9:53 AM. CST February 06, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS - Celebrating fans apparently didn't just do damage in Philadelphia after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII Sunday.

A video posted on social media appears to show an Eagles fan taking a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Barstool Sports posted the video, which claimed the fan had taken the seat and checked it at coat check.

A photo was also posted on Reddit showing a missing seat inside the stadium.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority is investigating the theft, the Pioneer Press reports.

Good luck getting that through airport security!

