Vice President-elect Pence will take oath of office on Reagan family Bible

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take the oath of office with a Bible once used by conservative hero and former President Ronald Reagan, the inaugural committee for President-elect Trump announced.

Pence's oath will be administered by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas on the steps of the U.S. Capitol immediately after Trump is sworn into office by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to become the 45th president of the United States.

According to the inaugural committee, Thomas will be the first black American in history to administer the oath of office to either the vice president or president.

Pence will be the first officeholder to use the Reagan family's Bible since Reagan himself used it in his own inaugurations as California governor and U.S. president, the inaugural committee said.

The Bible will be open to II Chronicles 7:14, the same biblical passage used by Reagan in his inaugurations.

“President Ronald Reagan placed his faith in a loving God and the goodness of our country," Pence said in a statement. "He set out to change a nation and in doing so, he changed the world. In the march of history, Ronald Reagan’s time in office was limited, but his legacy inspired a generation and will continue beyond."

It has not yet been announced what Bible that Trump will use. Previous presidents have chosen Bibles with historical significance. President Obama took his oath of office in 2013 with two Bibles, one that had belonged to Abraham Lincoln atop a traveling Bible that was Martin Luther King Jr.'s. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Dwight Eisenhower each took the oath with a Bible used by George Washington in his own inauguration in 1789.

