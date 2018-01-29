Undocumented immigrant in Texas calls for border security without a wall

Pharr, Texas – President Trump is gearing up to deliver his first State of the Union speech Tuesday night. A speech that one undocumented activist in South Texas hopes will end the uncertainty many like her are feeling.

An activist and an undocumented immigrant fighting for a chance to stay.

Tania Chavez, who came to the U.S. at age 14, is placing her hopes that Congress and the President will pass a ‘dream act’ so she may remain in the country legally.

Chavez, who works for the non-profit immigrant organization La Union del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, isn’t afraid to come out from the shadows and speak her mind.

“I’m very fortunate that my community is with me and stands with me,” she said.

However, these days she treads carefully. Chavez fears any minor misstep can lead to her deportation, especially when making public denouncements about the border wall.

Saturday, Chavez spoke at a rally outside the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge in Alamo, Texas; a site being considered for Trump’s wall.

Chavez pleaded not to use undocumented immigrants as pawns, and for President Trump and Congress come to a sensible agreement on immigration.

“We are not opposed to having additional surveillance at the border, if they want to invest in a virtual wall, by all means,” she said. “But what we don’t want is a physical wall that will break apart families, a physical wall that will harm people; a physical wall that is a waste of money.”

Chavez argues that immigrants, in a desperate attempt to make a better life in the U.S. risk their lives by trying to go around the current border fence.

With President Trump preparing to address the nation Tuesday, she would like for him to make good on his promise of dealing the issue with love.

“A speech is not going to give us any hope while year-round we get ‘slapped’ as a community,” she said.

The best deal, she said, is a path to citizenship without the $25 billion price tag for a border wall.

