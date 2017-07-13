Two dead in twin-engine plane crash near Tyler Pounds Airport

UPDATE: Two people are confirmed dead in this crash.

Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department said his department is leaving and that DPS will now work the scene and recover the bodies.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Emergency crews are on scene of downed plane south of Tyler Pounds airport.

Reports of a downed aircraft came in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Searchers found the plane near the Pleasant Retreat center off County Road 1145. The exact location has not been released.

Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler said the the pilot is alive but is stuck in the plane. Tyler Fire Department is working to extricate him.

There are reports of passengers as well, be we do not know how many or their conditions at this time.

No flames were visible when search crews located it.

The plane is a twin-engine private aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff from Tyler Pounds Airport. According to Lynn Lunsford with the FAA it is a Piper PA-31.

Refresh for updates.

