Two boys shot in connection with robbery in Killeen, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

KILLEEN, TEXAS - Two boys were shot just before 9 p.m. Friday in connection with a robbery in Killeen, police said.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said one of the two boys was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition, while the second was transported to an unknown site in stable condition.

The shooting was motivated by a robbery, Miramontez said. But, Killeen Police did not immediately release any specific details about the nature of the robbery or who was involved.

The victims were found within a couple blocks of each other in the general area of E. Rancier Avenue and N 38th Street.

A third male juvenile was taken into custody, Miramontez said, describing him as the suspect in the shooting of the other two. But, no name had been released, as of Saturday morning.

