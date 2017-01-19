Two area restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 list

This March 17, 2010, file photo shows the Yelp website on a computer screen in Los Angeles. (Photo: Richard Vogel, AP)

AUSTIN - Two of Central Texas' most loved restaurants received national recognition Thursday night.

Restaurant review app Yelp included the restaurants in its "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US for 2017" list.

Nearly three-quarters of the list are fast casual businesses or food trucks, and we would expect nothing less in Austin.

The two in the Austin area are trailers whose owners say hard work and love for what they do shot them to the top of the list.

Two years ago Fernando Marri decided Austin needed a Brazilian restaurant, and Boteco ATX was born.

Marri raised money on the internet, renovated an old FedEx truck, and landed at spot number 18 on Yelp's list.

"We keep an eye on those things and we knew that our reputation was pretty good," said Marri. "But I had no idea we'd be rated as one of the top 20 places in the whole country, no."

The menu may be limited but it still keeps customers coming back, according to Marri.

"The Picanha, which is the main steak we serve with rice and beans, caramelized onions, yucca flour, vinaigrette, salad and fried egg on top. I think that's what got us up there."

Twenty miles away in Bee Cave, pizza fans are keeping staff at BackDraft Pizzeria busy.

When co-owner Scarlett Rock got the call that her 10,000-pound brick oven-equipped trailer grabbed spot # 39 on Yelp's list, she was shocked.

"I first thought it was in Austin I was like 'Oh my gosh, that's awesome' and then I found out it was the country and I was like 'Holy cow!'"

Rock feels like her chefs, Jocelyn and Alex, are feeding family.

"Every single person that comes to the window I know their name, and I want to know where they're from," added Rock.

Both owners say dedication to customers and special attention to great ingredients likely helped out, but Marri says there's something more.

"What"s your secret?" asked KVUE's Tina Shively. Marri replied, "I don't know. I don't really have one. Just be nice, serve great food and play great music. That's all, that's what we do."

View the full list here.

(© 2017 KVUE)