Trump's import tax on Mexico could hurt the Texas economy

SAN ANTONIO - Donald Trump's proposed tax on Mexican imports is intended to raise money for a border wall but economists believe the impacts will hurt the economy.

Trump is proposing a 20 percent tax on products and services from Mexico. On Thursday, his press secretary, Sean Spicer, told the media that the tax proposal is one of several options to help cover the costs of a wall along the U.S. southern border.

"Which by the way is a practice that 160 other countries do right now. Our country's policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in which is ridiculous," Spicer said. "Through the wall, not only do we secure our border, but I think we're going to save additional money that we would have spent tracking down illegal immigrants. So actually, it's a huge win for the American taxpayer."

While some economists believe the impact on jobs and wages with this tax proposal is still unclear, the president of the Texas Association of Business said that the proposed tax would hurt the economy, particularly Texas.

The association said in the statement:

“Texas’ number one trading partner by far is Mexico, and imposing a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to fund a border wall would hurt the Texas economy. This proposal could mean a loss of jobs and a hit to state tax revenues. We look forward to working with our Texas congressional delegation and our TAB members to address this proposal and I would encourage our state leaders to make the economic ramifications of this proposal known.”

According to the United States Trade Representative, Mexico is the third largest goods trading partner with the United States. In 2015, U.S. goods and services trade with Mexico was $583.6 billion.

The USTR says that the top U.S. imports from Mexico are cars ($74 billion), electrical machinery ($63 billion), machinery ($49 billion), agricultural products ($21 billion), mineral fuels ($14 billion) and other medical instruments ($12 billion).

