KVUE
Close

Trump escalates attacks on the media with CNN takedown video

This TV host is most known for his 90's talk show that usually consisted of awkward paternity test reveals. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the scoop.

Paul Singer , USA TODAY , KVUE 3:25 PM. CDT July 02, 2017

While many Americans gathered for church Sunday morning, President Trump was continuing his jihad against the news media, posting a mocked-up wrestling video of him body-slamming a character tagged as CNN.

 

 

The video apparently originated with a Reddit user a few days ago.

The video followed the president's Saturday night tweets attacking the news media for declaring his Twitter habits unseemly after he tweeted insults at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

That tweet stream ended with this announcement:

 

 

CNN replied to the body slam video Sunday with a quote from Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders last week that Trump does not advocate violence.

 

 

White House Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert, seeing the tweet for the first time while being interviewed on ABC's This Week Sunday, said "I think no one would perceive that as a threat." Bossert said that Trump's response is justified by the fact that he is frequently treated unfairly by news programs.

“He’s beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to," Bossert said.

Trump on Saturday rejected complaints that his Twitter habit is beneath the dignity of the presidency.

 

 

The president is spending the July Fourth weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories