Travis County working on plan for natural disasters

AUSTIN - Travis County is now taking steps to make sure there are adequate funds to help repair the damage caused by natural disasters like floods, tornadoes and wildfires.

The document they're drawing up is called the Hazard Mitigation Action Plan. It's a list of ways cities and towns can be proactive to help families cope with whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

Travis County, Pflugerville, Sunset Valley, Manor, Lakeway and the Village of the Hills are all included in this project because they all need to update their plans.

Consulting firm H2O Partners is looking at past events, and asking people who live in those areas what their concerns are. The firm will then analyze how prepared the villages and cities are for those challenges, and make suggestions on how to update the previous plan.

Chief Todd Radford of the Lakeway Police Department outlined what's being analyzed in his city.

"What's our vulnerability, what's our risk, what are our resources and what assets do we have. So when it comes to a disaster we can be prepared the best that we can," Radford said.

Radford says as Lakeway grows so does the task of protecting the population from things like wildfires, ice storms and flooding.

The plan will also likely include policies for natural disasters that are less common like tornadoes and earthquakes, a disaster response "wish list" of sorts.

That way, the probability that Travis County will be left without a way to pay for any tragedy would be small.

FEMA requires the language used in their plans to be more specific than the last time Travis County filed this document, so this update is crucial to any future funding.

The plans are due in July. Community meetings will continue for the next two weeks.

To take an online survey on what you'd like to see considered, click here.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the community meeting will be at the Pflugerville Justice Center, 1611 E. Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, Texas 78660 from 4-5 p.m. and at Manor City Hall Council Chambers, 105 E. Eggleston St, Manor, Texas 78653 from 6-7 p.m.

On Monday, Jan.30, the meeting will be at Sunset Valley City Hall Council Chambers, 3205 Jones Road, Sunset Valley, TX 78745 from 5-6 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the meeting will be at the Elroy Library, 13512 FM 812, Del Valle, TX 78617 from 6-7 p.m.

