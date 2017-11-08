Motorcyclist critically injured in west Austin crash, EMS says

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash along RM 2222 on Wednesday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

EMS said they responded to the 4700 block of RM 2222 around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 8 for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. A search of the address shows the crash happened near the intersection of RM 2222 and Butte Boulevard, just west of Mount Bonnell Road. Austin police say the motorcyclist struck a vehicle that was turning.

The man on the motorcycle, described by EMS as being in his 20s, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries. The name of the rider has not been released, and police tell KVUE no other injuries were reported.

Motorists can expect delays while crews investigate the crash.

© 2017 KVUE-TV