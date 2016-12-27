TxDOT to install 'special school zone' signs along FM-969

AUSTIN - With students returning to school next week, state officials are working to improve safety for them and drivers, along FM-969 near Decker Lane in South Austin.

Students, staff and parents from a number of nearby schools, including Austin Discovery School and KIPP Austin have been reportedly involved in either crashes or close calls there.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are calling the project a "special school zone," because regular school zones are usually for pedestrian safety to protect the children, who cross the street. However, in this case, they said their primary concern is heavy commuter traffic.



"The schools in that area, the road has a bit of a curve to it, the speeds are highway speeds,” said Chris Bishop, Texas Department of Transportation - Austin District.



The accidents and near misses have led to a call for change from the community.



"A number of concerns, people saying there were a number of near misses, and they were very worried about what would happen,” said Bishop.



According to TxDOT Spokesperson Diann Hodges, the department is now set to install four sets of special school zone signs to reduce the speed there and spend $20,000 on the project. The department hopes to finish installing the signs by February.

However, at the same time, Bishop said it's up to the drivers to pay attention.



"We can put in a special school zone, we can put up warning signs, but it is absolutely up to the drivers to obey the signs, to drive sensibly, according to the conditions out there because they're the ones that are going to make this work. You have to drive properly, you have to drive safely,” he said.



There's also another proposed project on FM-969, which includes adding a center-turn lane, to make traffic flow more smoothly.

"We're still in development for that, so that's probably going to be a few years down the road,” said Bishop.

If you have any concerns about road safety or speeding near your child's school, you can request the Texas Department of Transportation to conduct a speed study.

Hodges said you can contact the TxDOT’s district office at (512) 832-7000 to request the study.

