Tell TxDOT what you think of proposed 2222/620 projects

TxDOT image showing proposed changes to the area of RM 2222 and RM 620. Members of the public will be able to provide feedback at an Oct. 26 meeting at Vandegrift High. (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN – Residents will have a chance to weigh in about proposed projects to improve mobility on RM 2222 and RM 620.

TxDOT is proposing the addition of an outside lane along RM 620 from Steiner Ranch Road to a new three-lane bypass road that would connect to RM 2222. Center turn lanes and medians will also be built along RM 2222 between the new bypass and RM 620. Approximately 5.4 acres would be needed for the bypass road, and 2.3 acres along RM 2222, TxDOT said.

A second project would add an eastbound lane on RM 2222 between Bonaventure and Sitio Del Rio Boulevard, and a westbound lane between Ribelin Ranch Drive and Sitio Del Rio Boulevard. Turn lanes and medians will be added as well.

Members of the public will be able to attend an open house at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Vandegrift High, which will be followed by a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m. and a public comment session. Environmental documents, maps, drawings and other project information will be on display during the meeting.

