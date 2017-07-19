TxDOT apologizes for recent TxTag billing issues

Automated TxTag tolling stations. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation is providing an explanation for some of the problems surrounding the recent surge in reports of incorrect TxTag bills.

TxTag said in a statement on its website that efforts to get toll tags to work with other states are to blame. During the process, many people got pay by mail invoice bills, because of a delay transferring that information across state borders.

TxTag also says people are having to wait a long time when they call to fix the issue due to the amount of people impacted by the error. TxTag recommends people call the agency of their respective marker to dispute the incorrect invoice.

