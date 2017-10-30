TxDOT: 2 toll lanes to be added to I-35 to ease downtown congestion

Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN - In an effort to assist with congestion on Interstate 35 through downtown Austin, two managed express lanes, where fees are increased during heavy traffic and lowered during light traffic, will be added in each direction, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT, Sen. Kirk Watson and other local officials announced the $8 billion project, titled Capital Express, at the Austin Chamber of Commerce Regional Growth Summit meeting Monday.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the lanes would stretch 33 miles from RM 1431 in Round Rock to SH 45 Southeast near Buda. Along with adding two additional lanes, TxDOT said I-35 through downtown Austin would be lowered, and it is possible that the plan could involve removing the upper decks at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Airport Boulevard.

In the release, TxDOT said they're focusing on downtown Austin first because it's where they feel improvements are needed most.

"We only get one shot to rebuild and improve I-35 through downtown Austin, so we have to do as much as is reasonable within the existing footprint to enhance mobility and lower it," said Senator Kirk Watson.

TxDOT officials said while they're making improvements to I-35, they also see the opportunity to improve safety features of the highway: longer entrance and exit ramps, intersection bypass lanes and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Before the project can begin, TxDOT said public input from previous I-35 meetings will be taken into account as well as an environmental study. People will also be able to voice their concerns at open houses during the spring of 2018.

Officials are considering using federal loans, state and local transportation dollars and debt financing to finance the project.

An environmental decision on the Capital Express project is expected in 2019, and construction could begin in 2021, TxDOT officials said.

