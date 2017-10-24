Austin ranked one of top cities for stressful commuting

Mopac traffic on a cloudy day in Austin.

AUSTIN - Halloween is right around the corner, and as it turns out, one of the scariest things for Austinites is commuting.

According to a survey by Robert Half, an employment agency, Austin has the tenth longest commute time in the country at 51.85 minutes, surpassing Houston by nearly two minutes and the national average by three minutes.

Yikes.

And while Austin might not be in the top five for commuting time, U.S. drivers rank it in the top three for giving them anxiety.

Los Angeles takes the top spot for most stressful commute route while Miami is second.

See the full ranking here.

via GIPHY

© 2017 KVUE-TV