Semi truck crashes into bridge columns in San Marcos, delays expected on IH-35

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - The Blanco River access road bridge on IH-35 has been closed after a semi-truck crashed into bridge columns around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the city of San Marcos, at 4:30 a.m., the 18-wheeler drifted off of IH-35 southbound, went through the median and traveled down the embankment before it crashed into the support columns of the bridge. No other vehicles were involved in the collision, officials said.

TxDOT crews are inspecting the bridge and traffic is being detoured away from the area.

The Blanco River turnaround is closed on the east and west sides.

The driver was taken to South Austin Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

© 2018 KVUE-TV