SB MoPac lane closures likely to cause delays this weekend

(Photo courtesy of Reddit user imovedhere)

AUSTIN – Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect “significant travel delays” on southbound MoPac this weekend due to planned work between RM 2222 and Enfield Road.

The MoPac Improvement Project says it will close the center and left lanes of southbound MoPac at 10 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11) so crews can remove an old layer of asphalt. During the closure, only the right lane and far right auxiliary exit lanes will be open.

Removing the old asphalt is part of the preparation for resurfacing the entire section of roadway, which crews want to complete before the end of summer.

“The weekend closure will expedite the paving work and help reduce the amount of time drivers spend driving on rough and uneven pavement,” the closure notice says.

The project’s construction alerts page also shows milling and repaving for Aug. 6-12 along northbound Mopac between Lady Bird Lake/Town Lake and RM 2222.

Southbound lanes of MoPac will open no later than 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

