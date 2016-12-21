Rollover crash on I-35 near Oltorf stops traffic

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - A rollover crash that left six people injured shut down traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Oltorf street Wednesday evening.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, they responded to the wreck in the 2800 block of South Interstate 35 just after 4:30 p.m.

Four people were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Two people at the scene refused treatment from paramedics.

Officials at the scene said travelers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

