Part of U.S. 190 officially designated Interstate 14

AUSTIN - The Texas Transportation Commission on Thursday officially designated a stretch of U.S. 190 in Coryell and Bell Counties as Interstate 14.

The commission said I-14 would be concurrent with U.S. 190 “from the eastern junction of US 190 and Business US 190E in Copperas Cove to I-35 in Belton.”

Interstate 14 route through Bell and Coryell Counties. (Photo: TxDOT)

“This is an important first step to a much larger highway network that will strategically link Fort Hood and military installations across the Southern United States with ports on the gulf coast,” said state Rep. Hugh D. Shine (R-District 55) in a release. “This highway network will ultimately enhance, expedite and facilitate the deployment of military assets whenever necessary for our national defense. Additionally, the surrounding communities will be able to expand their economic development by attracting new businesses in Central Texas.”

The current stretch of I-14 is only 25 miles, but the larger project seeks to connect Army bases in Texas and military installations in other states to Gulf Coast ports. KVUE reported in 2015 that there are two proposals for I-14 west of Brady. One would continue along U.S. 190 before turning south and linking with I-10 in Sonora, and the other would follow along U.S. 87 through San Angelo before connecting with I-20 near Midland and Odessa.

