Old Settlers overpass at I-35 to close for 10 months

road closed detour sign (Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Motorists who use Old Settlers Boulevard to cross Interstate 35 will see detours and delays during an approximately 10-month closure.

TxDOT said the bridge is being closed starting Friday, Oct. 27 so crews can widen and rebuild the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to the newly constructed U-turn bridge, but eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at U.S. 79/West Palm Valley Boulevard to go northbound along the frontage road. Another detour option is to take Chisholm Trail Road south from Old Settlers Boulevard to Sam Bass Road.

The project does include the setting of beams and pouring concrete, meaning the main lanes of I-35 will be closed some nights. Those specific dates have not yet been announced.

When the $12.4 million project is complete, which is planned for summer 2018, TxDOT said the bridge will have two lanes in each direction, as well as left and right turn lanes to the I-35 frontage road to Old Settlers. TAP OR CLICK HERE for more information on the I-35 at FM 3406 project.

