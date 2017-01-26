New late-night shuttle service to launch for Downtown bar, restaurant hoppers

A young white italian man with tattoos, hailing a taxi whilst holding a cellphone in Tokyo. (Photo: Isfendiyara, Isfendiyara)

AUSTIN - Austinites looking for another rideshare option to take to the entertainment district downtown will get their wish granted just in time for the weekend.

KVUE's partners at Community Impact report that late-night shuttle van service Chariot, coined the West Sixth Runner, is set to launch Friday. The service is app-based and escorts riders to and from bars on the weekend. The main route for Chariot will run from Rainey Street to West Sixth Street.

However, the service is for a limited time only with it ending next month.

“The new service was created in partnership with the West Sixth Business Association to test new mobility solutions to support local businesses in both neighborhoods and provide a convenient option for residents and visitors traveling between the two high-traffic areas,” a Chariot representative said in Community Impact's report.

West Sixth Runner will operate between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Rides cost $3.50 per person.

Go here for more information.

(© 2017 KVUE)