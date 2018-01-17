LIST: Several roads still iced over in Central Texas

Icy roads in Austin.

A hard freeze warning for Central Texas has done little to help thaw out roads.

According to TxDOT, ice could affect your morning commute on Interstate 35, Mopac and some toll roads.

IH-35

Near FM 3407

Before SH 71 and Ben White

Near Ninth Street

Near St. Johns

Near Parmer

Near Wells Branch

Near Louis Henna Boulevard

Mopac Northbound

South of Duval Road

South of Cedar Bend

Near Shoreline

SH-71 Westbound

Near Onion Creek

Near Fallwell Lane

Near Riverside

This story will update.

© 2018 KVUE-TV