LIST: Several roads still iced over in Central Texas

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 7:07 AM. CST January 17, 2018

A hard freeze warning for Central Texas has done little to help thaw out roads.

According to TxDOT, ice could affect your morning commute on Interstate 35, Mopac and some toll roads.

IH-35

  • Near FM 3407
  • Before SH 71 and Ben White
  • Near Ninth Street
  • Near St. Johns
  • Near Parmer
  • Near Wells Branch
  • Near Louis Henna Boulevard

Mopac Northbound

  • South of Duval Road
  • South of Cedar Bend
  • Near Shoreline

SH-71 Westbound

  • Near Onion Creek
  • Near Fallwell Lane
  • Near Riverside

This story will update.

