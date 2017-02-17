Emergency repairs planned for section of Johnny Morris Road

AUSTIN - Crews will close a section of Johnny Morris Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard on Feb. 18 to do “emergency repairs” on the road.
The City of Austin Public Works Department said the road will be closed 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 between MLK Boulevard and “just south of the entrance to the Pecan Park Mobile Homes.” Residents there will be able to use Loyola Lane to reach the park.
PWD said people can follow updates on the work on their Facebook page.
