Intersection changes coming to Oltorf & South Congress

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - In the next few weeks, city crews will begin construction at the intersection of South Congress and Oltorf Street.

The city identified this as one of the top 28 crash locations in Austin.

"This intersection is always pretty congested,” said Alexa Sanchez, a South Austin resident and driver. “A lot of pedestrians do walk these corners and there's a lot of heavy traffic: both cars and people. So, I think it could definitely use some help."

The city analyzed data from 2012 to 2015 and tallied 56 crashes at Oltorf and Congress.

The city said two of the most important changes to be made there include a raised median in the middle of the street so that people cannot make dangerous left turns.

There will also be a separate pathway for pedestrians and cyclists beside each road that will be 10-12 feet wide.

The city will also be changing the location of driveways to decrease rear-end crashes and will install ADA ramps on all sides of the intersection. It will also restripe the crosswalk to make it more visible.

"I think an effort to improve it would be good for the neighborhood,” said William Cantrell, who cycles around Austin.

The construction will be funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond.

The city's transportation department said construction is expected to finish this summer.

© 2018 KVUE-TV