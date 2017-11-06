Improvement project begins on SH 130

Crews work on improvements to SH 130. (Photo: SH 130 Concession Company)

Work has begun to repair pavement problems and improve ride quality along the SH 130 toll road.

SH 130 Concession Company said crews broke ground Nov. 4 on the $60 million, year-long project. The first phase will focus on the northbound lanes along the southern section of the toll road, between Interstate 10 and SH 45 near Mustang Ridge. During the work, crews will remove “pavement and up to eight feet of soil, replacing the soil with stabilized material and then repaving the road,” SH 130 said. It added most of the closures will involve a single lane “for between 300 and 4,000 feet” and should not cause congestion or significant slowdowns.

The larger impact will be for motorists attempting to merge onto northbound SH 130 from westbound I-10, with the on-ramp being closed for approximately two months beginning Nov. 6. Westbound motorists will be detoured three miles west to U.S. 90, which goes eastbound under SH 130. Detour signs will be posted, SH 130 added. The ramp from eastbound I-10 to northbound SH 130 will not be affected.

“We’re reducing speeds along and near work zones to 65 mph and installing variable message boards to alert drivers well ahead of time when they are nearing construction areas,” SH 130 said in a release. “These lower speed limits will be strictly enforced by local public safety agencies, and SH 130 Concession Company and [general contractor] Jordan Foster are working with these agencies to ensure they have the information and resources they need to step up patrols for safety.”

Once work on the northbound lanes is complete, the contractor will begin work on the southbound lanes. TAP OR CLICK HERE for more information on lane closures during the first phase of construction.

More information on the SH 130 Toll Road.

© 2017 KVUE-TV