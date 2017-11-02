Southbound I-35 reopens after 4-vehicle crash

A crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in south Austin on Nov. 2, 2017. (Photo: TxDOT camera)

AUSTIN – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 were closed for more than an hour early Thursday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash.

Austin police, Austin-Travis County EMS and TxDOT said the crash happened near Woodward Street around 12:20 p.m. Nov. 2. APD said at least four vehicles were involved, and EMS said five ambulances responded to the crash and ten patients – seven adults and three children – were reported.

EMS said around 1:35 that the three children and two adults were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Two adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, a woman was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center and two others refused treatment.

Southbound traffic was diverted to the frontage road while crews responded to the crash. The northbound lanes of I-35 fully reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m., with the southbound lanes reopening a short time later.

